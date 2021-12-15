All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Potatoes storage in warehouse. potato harvest. close-up. male hands are using digital tablet, against backdrop of potato warehouse and equipment. agriculture.
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906160
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|146.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Potatoes storage in warehouse . potato raw materials for food industry. potato harvest. potato mountains, potato background.
4k00:19CHERKASY, UKRAINE, APRIL 28, 2020: close-up, special machine, equipment, serves potatoes on sorting conveyor belt in warehouse. potato harvest, Potatoes storage. potato raw materials for food industry
4k00:19Fresh picked Potatoes are moving on conveyor belts in the cleaning, sorting, and packing process at a packaging factory.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09potato harvesting. potato tubers. farming. farmer holds in his hands large tubers of freshly harvested potatoes, in the field, against the background of a potato harvester, tractor.
4k00:17farmer is using digital tablet. on farm field, near tractor, on farm machinery backdrop. smart farming. farming technologies
4k00:13farming field. harvesting season. farmer, holding a digital tablet in his hands, walks through a freshly plowed field.
4k00:11potato harvesting. sorting potatoes. farmer inspects quality of potato crop, using digital tablet. workers sort and cull potatoes, on conveyor belt machine, on backdrop
4k00:18potato harvesting. sorting potatoes. farmer inspects quality of potato crop, using digital tablet. workers sort and cull potatoes, on conveyor belt machine, on backdrop
4k00:18farmer using digital tablet. close-up. on farm field, on farm machinery backdrop. tractor with potato harvester. smart farming. farming technologies. potato harvesting.
4k00:28farmer is using digital tablet. close-up. on farm field, near tractor, on farm machinery backdrop. smart farming. farming technologies
Related video keywords
agribusinessagriculturalagricultureagronomistbeltconveyorcropcultivationdigitalequipmentfactoryfarmfarmerfarmingfarmlandfood industryfreshfreshnessgardeninggroupharvestharvestedharvestingindustryinspectlinemachinemachinerymonitornutritionorganicpackagingpileplantpotatopotatoesprocessingproductionqualityrawraw materialrootruralstoragetablettechnologyusingvegetablevegetableswarehouse