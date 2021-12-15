All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
stretching outdoors. yoga silhouette. yoga beach. Athletic young woman is practicing yoga at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. doing sports in the morning. Fitness, sport
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906142
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|106.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Silhouette of fitness woman practicing asana yoga pose on beach at dramatic sunrise sky. Female doing sports exercise stretching body at seascape morning nature long shot. 4k Dragon RED camera
hd00:14Three slim athletic girls in silhouette practicing a healthy lifestyle with yoga on the beach at sunrise
4k00:23Slim beautiful young woman with black braids holding hands together performing yoga pose meditating on hill landscape in summer sunset. Stylish girl. Active lifestyle. Yoga training.
hd00:18Runner woman stretching legs with lunge hamstring stretch exercise leg stretches. Fitness female athlete relaxing on beach doing a warm-up before her strength training cardio workout.
hd00:42A modern Muslim woman who clothed a veil over her head is engaged in sports on a summer day in the park, the lady does exercises to strengthen the leg muscles and stretch the back of the thigh
4k00:06Two woman athletes doing yoga training at the coast of Pacific Ocean, stretching workout outside, deep breathing and concentration
Same model in other videos
4k00:15stretching outdoors. fitness elastic band. Athletic young woman is doing exercises using fitness elastic band, at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. doing sports in the
4k00:22barre workout. stretching outdoors. yoga beach. Athletic young woman is doing exercises on mat, at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. Fitness, ballet, sport, yoga and
4k00:17stretching outdoors. yoga silhouette. yoga beach. Athletic young woman is practicing yoga at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. doing sports in the morning. Fitness, sport
4k00:31barre workout. stretching outdoors. yoga beach. Athletic young woman is doing exercises on mat, at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. Fitness, ballet, sport, yoga and
4k00:16barre. stretching outdoors. yoga beach. ballet workout. Athletic young woman is doing exercises at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. Fitness, ballet, sport, yoga and
4k00:24barre workout. stretching outdoors. yoga beach. Athletic young woman is doing exercises on mat, at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. Fitness, ballet, sport, yoga and
4k00:30stretching outdoors. fitness elastic band. Athletic young woman is doing exercises using fitness elastic band, at the beach during sunset or sunrise. Fitness training outdoors. doing sports in the
Related video keywords
activeadultathleticbalancebeachbeautybodycalmconcentrationdoing exercisedoing sportsenergyexercisefemalefitfitnesslotusmatmeditatemeditatingmeditationmorningoneoutdooroutdoorsposepositionpracticerelaxrelaxationsandseasilhouettesittingspasportsportswearstretchingsummersunsunrisesunsettrainingwellnesswomanworkoutyogayoungzen