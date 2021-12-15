All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
father's day. person with a disability. dad and his little cute son are walking in park, on summer day. dad is a wheelchair user.
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906088
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|295.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|51.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:22happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
4k00:10A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
hd00:13silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:21Mother swinging little girl around Happy family on the beach holding hands sat sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:15father's day. dad and son. dad and little son spend time together, having fun. person with a disability. wheelchair user.
4k00:09father's day. little cute boy gives gifts to his dad. a man is a person with disability. wheelchair user.
4k00:15father's day. person with a disability. dad and his little cute son are walking in park, on summer day. dad is a wheelchair user.
4k00:10father's day. person with a disability. dad and his little cute son are visiting the Zoo, looking at animals in aviaries. dad is a wheelchair user.
4k00:14person with a disability. a wheelchair user. young man is talking on phone, in park, on summer day.
4k00:08gift, present. portrait. a small, cute boy holds in his hands a beautifully wrapped present box, tied with a red bow. smiles. outdoors, in the park, on a summer day
4k00:21father's day. dad and son. dad and little son spend time together, having fun. person with a disability. wheelchair user. people with special needs.
Related video keywords
adultcarecaucasiancheerfulchildchildhooddaddaddydaydisabilityfamilyfatherfatherhoodfathers dayhappinesshappyhealthhumanjoykidlittlelovemalemanoutdoorparentparkpersonperson with disabilityphysicalprofessionalreadingrelationshiprelationshipsrelaxridesmilesmilingsonsupporttendernesstoddlertogetherwalkwheelwheelchairwheelchair useryoung