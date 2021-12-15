All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
storm sewer. spring thaw in the city. melt water flows in streams into the street drain of the city sewerage system.
d
- Stock footage ID: 1083906058
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|332 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada April 2019 Massive historical flooding in Bracebridge Canada as flood waters rise fast