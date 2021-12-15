All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman Rubs Analgesic Ointment Cream Massaging Her Leg, Medicine, Treatment Of Blood Vessels, Joints, Analgesia Cream, Ointment against Pain.
O
By OxanaSh
- Stock footage ID: 1083905077
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|131.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Close up of mothers hands smear bruise on eye of little girl antiphlogistic ointment. Injury treatment. Health and care concept
hd00:06A woman sitting at the table takes care of her hands-smears her hands with cream. High angle, real time, indoor, contains people.
hd00:17Mothers hands smear bruise on eye of little girl antiphlogistic ointment. Close up of childs injury treatment. Health and care concept