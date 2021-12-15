 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Attractive Young Woman Treats Facial Skin In Spa Beauty Salon. Facial, Body Skin Care Concept.

O

By OxanaSh

  • Stock footage ID: 1083904780
Video clip length: 00:58FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4572.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.1 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
4k00:18Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
4k00:14Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
Same model in other videos
Nourishment and Moisturizing of the Skin of the Face of a Beautiful Woman in Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care, Professional Moisturizing and Nourishing Mask.
hd00:28Nourishment and Moisturizing of the Skin of the Face of a Beautiful Woman in Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care, Professional Moisturizing and Nourishing Mask.
Attractive Girl Facial Skin Care, Close-up. Professional Doing Facial Massage In Spa Beauty Salon.
hd00:05Attractive Girl Facial Skin Care, Close-up. Professional Doing Facial Massage In Spa Beauty Salon.
Lip Tattoo. Professional Makes Lip Tattooing For Beautiful Girl, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
hd00:13Lip Tattoo. Professional Makes Lip Tattooing For Beautiful Girl, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
Attractive Woman Cleanse Facial Skin With Cotton Tampons Before Facial Skin Care Procedure In Beauty Salon, Close-up. Skincare, Facial Skin Care Concept.
hd00:18Attractive Woman Cleanse Facial Skin With Cotton Tampons Before Facial Skin Care Procedure In Beauty Salon, Close-up. Skincare, Facial Skin Care Concept.
Eyebrow Tattoo. Professional Worker Makes Eyebrow Tattooing For Beautiful Woman, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
hd00:33Eyebrow Tattoo. Professional Worker Makes Eyebrow Tattooing For Beautiful Woman, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
Attractive Young Woman Facial Skin Care, Professional Make Nourishing Facial Mask In Beauty Salon. Body Care, Face Care, Beauty.
hd00:48Attractive Young Woman Facial Skin Care, Professional Make Nourishing Facial Mask In Beauty Salon. Body Care, Face Care, Beauty.
Beautiful Girl Is Applied to Skin Of Face With Blue Transparent Gel, Hyaluronic Acid for Rejuvenation and Nourish Skin,Close up of Female Face. Facial Skin Care Procedure in Beauty Salon.
hd00:52Beautiful Girl Is Applied to Skin Of Face With Blue Transparent Gel, Hyaluronic Acid for Rejuvenation and Nourish Skin,Close up of Female Face. Facial Skin Care Procedure in Beauty Salon.
Face Of An Attractive Woman Is Applied With Nutrients From Capsule And Massaged In Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care in Spa Salon.
hd00:23Face Of An Attractive Woman Is Applied With Nutrients From Capsule And Massaged In Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care in Spa Salon.

Related video keywords