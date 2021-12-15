All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Attractive Young Woman Treats Facial Skin In Spa Beauty Salon. Facial, Body Skin Care Concept.
O
By OxanaSh
- Stock footage ID: 1083904780
Video clip length: 00:58FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|572.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:13confident business woman walking in airport smiling independent female executive enjoying successful corporate career 4k footage
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:18Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Beautiful woman online banking using smartphone shopping online with credit card at home lifestyle
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
Same model in other videos
hd00:28Nourishment and Moisturizing of the Skin of the Face of a Beautiful Woman in Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care, Professional Moisturizing and Nourishing Mask.
hd00:05Attractive Girl Facial Skin Care, Close-up. Professional Doing Facial Massage In Spa Beauty Salon.
hd00:13Lip Tattoo. Professional Makes Lip Tattooing For Beautiful Girl, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
hd00:18Attractive Woman Cleanse Facial Skin With Cotton Tampons Before Facial Skin Care Procedure In Beauty Salon, Close-up. Skincare, Facial Skin Care Concept.
hd00:33Eyebrow Tattoo. Professional Worker Makes Eyebrow Tattooing For Beautiful Woman, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
hd00:48Attractive Young Woman Facial Skin Care, Professional Make Nourishing Facial Mask In Beauty Salon. Body Care, Face Care, Beauty.
hd00:52Beautiful Girl Is Applied to Skin Of Face With Blue Transparent Gel, Hyaluronic Acid for Rejuvenation and Nourish Skin,Close up of Female Face. Facial Skin Care Procedure in Beauty Salon.
Related video keywords
attractivebeauticianbeautifulbeautybeauty salonbodycareclinicclose-upcloseupcosmeticcosmetologycreamdermatologyfacefacialfemalefingergirlhandhealthhealthyhyaluronicmassagemastermedicalmedicinemoisturizingnourishnourishingnourishing creamportraitprocedureprofessionalrejuvenationrubsalonserviceskinskin careskin care beautyskin care procedureskincarespaspa proceduretreattreatmentwellnesswomanyoung