 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Lip Tattoo. Professional Makes Lip Tattooing For Beautiful Girl, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.

O

By OxanaSh

  • Stock footage ID: 1083904675
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4155.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Beautician in black gloves makes permanent makeup correction of the shape of the eyebrows to a young beautiful girl. Microblading, eyebrow tattoo in a beauty salon.
4k00:10Beautician in black gloves makes permanent makeup correction of the shape of the eyebrows to a young beautiful girl. Microblading, eyebrow tattoo in a beauty salon.
Beautiful young woman with permanent lip make-up and microblading eyebrow tattoo lies with a beauty parlor after the procedure. Close-up girl face.
4k00:09Beautiful young woman with permanent lip make-up and microblading eyebrow tattoo lies with a beauty parlor after the procedure. Close-up girl face.
A special needle tattoo machine makes permanent makeup correction of a young woman's eyebrows. A pigment of dark paint is injected under the skin. Microblading, powder spraying close up.
4k00:08A special needle tattoo machine makes permanent makeup correction of a young woman's eyebrows. A pigment of dark paint is injected under the skin. Microblading, powder spraying close up.
Healthy spa. Young beautiful woman after permanent make-up tattoo on her lips. Applying red permanent make up tattoo on young girl lips. Close-up. Plastic medicine and cosmetology.
4k00:08Healthy spa. Young beautiful woman after permanent make-up tattoo on her lips. Applying red permanent make up tattoo on young girl lips. Close-up. Plastic medicine and cosmetology.
A beautiful young girl model with ready made permanent makeup for eyebrows lies on a couch at the master. Microblading, permanent makeup tattoo close up view
4k00:08A beautiful young girl model with ready made permanent makeup for eyebrows lies on a couch at the master. Microblading, permanent makeup tattoo close up view
Applying a special fixing gel with a cotton swab. A beautiful young girl model with ready made permanent makeup for eyebrows. Microblading, permanent makeup tattoo close up view
4k00:08Applying a special fixing gel with a cotton swab. A beautiful young girl model with ready made permanent makeup for eyebrows. Microblading, permanent makeup tattoo close up view
The lower part of the face close-up. Cosmetics. Lipstick pink. Smile of an unrecognizable girl. White healthy teeth. Human language. Sexual gestures with tongue. Plastic surgery. Permanent Makeup
hd00:09The lower part of the face close-up. Cosmetics. Lipstick pink. Smile of an unrecognizable girl. White healthy teeth. Human language. Sexual gestures with tongue. Plastic surgery. Permanent Makeup
Cosmetologist applying permanent makeup on lips. Permanent make up.
hd00:06Cosmetologist applying permanent makeup on lips. Permanent make up.
Same model in other videos
Nourishment and Moisturizing of the Skin of the Face of a Beautiful Woman in Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care, Professional Moisturizing and Nourishing Mask.
hd00:28Nourishment and Moisturizing of the Skin of the Face of a Beautiful Woman in Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care, Professional Moisturizing and Nourishing Mask.
Attractive Girl Facial Skin Care, Close-up. Professional Doing Facial Massage In Spa Beauty Salon.
hd00:05Attractive Girl Facial Skin Care, Close-up. Professional Doing Facial Massage In Spa Beauty Salon.
Attractive Young Woman Treats Facial Skin In Spa Beauty Salon. Facial, Body Skin Care Concept.
hd00:58Attractive Young Woman Treats Facial Skin In Spa Beauty Salon. Facial, Body Skin Care Concept.
Attractive Woman Cleanse Facial Skin With Cotton Tampons Before Facial Skin Care Procedure In Beauty Salon, Close-up. Skincare, Facial Skin Care Concept.
hd00:18Attractive Woman Cleanse Facial Skin With Cotton Tampons Before Facial Skin Care Procedure In Beauty Salon, Close-up. Skincare, Facial Skin Care Concept.
Eyebrow Tattoo. Professional Worker Makes Eyebrow Tattooing For Beautiful Woman, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
hd00:33Eyebrow Tattoo. Professional Worker Makes Eyebrow Tattooing For Beautiful Woman, Close-up. Master Injects Paint Under Skin Layer With Syringe, Slow Motion. Face Care Procedure.
Attractive Young Woman Facial Skin Care, Professional Make Nourishing Facial Mask In Beauty Salon. Body Care, Face Care, Beauty.
hd00:48Attractive Young Woman Facial Skin Care, Professional Make Nourishing Facial Mask In Beauty Salon. Body Care, Face Care, Beauty.
Beautiful Girl Is Applied to Skin Of Face With Blue Transparent Gel, Hyaluronic Acid for Rejuvenation and Nourish Skin,Close up of Female Face. Facial Skin Care Procedure in Beauty Salon.
hd00:52Beautiful Girl Is Applied to Skin Of Face With Blue Transparent Gel, Hyaluronic Acid for Rejuvenation and Nourish Skin,Close up of Female Face. Facial Skin Care Procedure in Beauty Salon.
Face Of An Attractive Woman Is Applied With Nutrients From Capsule And Massaged In Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care in Spa Salon.
hd00:23Face Of An Attractive Woman Is Applied With Nutrients From Capsule And Massaged In Beauty Salon. Facial Skin Care in Spa Salon.

Related video keywords