All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Moscow, Russia, 31.07.2021: Caucasian womens in a black and grey dresses plays the drums on the hill. European girls plays two drum kits on a summer lawn. Female play music. Colors drum sticks.
r
By rubomax
- Stock footage ID: 1083892024
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
hd00:17Concert rock band performing on stage with singer performer, guitar, drummer. Music video punk, heavy metal or rock group. Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
4k00:09Drummer plays drums kit. Drummer hand silhouette with drumstick. Close up of drummer hand playing drum plate on rock concert. Rock band performing on stage. Close up of drum plate
4k00:26Stylish group of young men musician or rock band playing on bass, lead guitar and singing with crazy emotions and movements . Shot on RED HELIUM Cinema Camera.
4k00:19Stylish crazy rock band playing on bass guitar and lead guitar with crazy emotions and movements. Shot on RED HELIUM Cinema Camera in slow motion.
4k00:15View from above on the drums and cymbals during playing. Drum set, drum kit in dark, drummer plays a concert.
4k00:13Traditional music Street Performers, playing some instruments on a Music street Festival in the summer. 4K