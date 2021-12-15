 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

January 2, 2021 :Bangkok,Thailand: people while queue to enter the apple store shop in Bangkok to buy iphone from store while in covid19 crisis

J

By JIMMOYHT

  • Stock footage ID: 1083890896
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP444.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

NEW YORK - MAY 18: (Time-lapse) Passengers purchase tickets at the Metro-North ticket booths on the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal on May 18, 2014 in New York.
4k00:15NEW YORK - MAY 18: (Time-lapse) Passengers purchase tickets at the Metro-North ticket booths on the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal on May 18, 2014 in New York.
NEW YORK CITY - CIRCA OCT 2014: People walking in front of Apple Store cube on 5th Avenue in New York City. Apple has 363 stores worldwide, with global sales of US$16 billion in merchandise in 2011.
4k00:12NEW YORK CITY - CIRCA OCT 2014: People walking in front of Apple Store cube on 5th Avenue in New York City. Apple has 363 stores worldwide, with global sales of US$16 billion in merchandise in 2011.
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
4k00:14TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
4k00:11TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
4k00:07TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
4k00:11TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
4k00:09TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.
4k00:09TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018. Crowd of people at Omotesando sidewalk for the newly released Iphone XS, XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4 despite the rain.

Related video keywords