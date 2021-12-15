All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Moscow, Russia, 31.07.2021: Caucasian man in a white shirt and woman in a red dress plays the drums on the hill. European boy and girl play two drum kits on a summer lawn. Male and female play music
r
By rubomax
- Stock footage ID: 1083890479
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Concert rock band performing on stage with singer performer, guitar, drummer. Music video punk, heavy metal or rock group. Slow motion instrument playing band of men.
4k00:09Drummer plays drums kit. Drummer hand silhouette with drumstick. Close up of drummer hand playing drum plate on rock concert. Rock band performing on stage. Close up of drum plate
4k00:26Stylish group of young men musician or rock band playing on bass, lead guitar and singing with crazy emotions and movements . Shot on RED HELIUM Cinema Camera.
4k00:15View from above on the drums and cymbals during playing. Drum set, drum kit in dark, drummer plays a concert.
4k00:11Four Man Rock Band with Lead Singer, Guitarists, Bassist and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
hd00:32Concert rock band performing on stage with singer performer, guitar, drummer. Music video punk, heavy metal or rock group. Slow motion instrument playing band of men.