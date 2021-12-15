 
Motion graphic of Golden tiger logo with chinese new year and year of the Tiger 2022 on dark red background and glitter particle in a happy new year concept seamless loop video

By nano-stocker

  • Stock footage ID: 1083890464
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.8 MB

