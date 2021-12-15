All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Engineers are working to inspect the construction site during silhouettes of sunset. Construction Structural Engineering
N
By Nirat.pix
- Stock footage ID: 1083888493
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Diverse Team of Specialists Use Laptop Computer on Construction Site. Real Estate Building Project with Civil Engineer, Architectural Investor, Businesswoman and Worker Discussing Plan Details
4k00:15Aerial View: Diverse Team of Specialists Talking On the Roof Commercial, Industrial Building / Skyscraper Formwork Construction Site. Real Estate Project Civil Engineer, Investor, Architect and Worker
4k00:17Follow footage of employees male warehouse worker engineer in hard hat working. walking through logistics center warehouse factory construction site logistics architect businessman man builder indoors
4k00:12Inside of the Commercial / Industrial Building Construction Site: Professional Engineer Surveyor Takes Measures with Theodolite, Using Digital Tablet Computer
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
4k00:10A young male and female Indian Asian civil engineers safety jackets and helmets standing on an under-construction building holding a blueprint of the structure and working together
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09A group of graduates with a bachelor's degree attended the certificate presentation ceremony at the university
4k00:05Close up Hand of Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask are vaccination to patient using the syringe injected upper arm
4k00:16delivery man cleaning spraying antibacterial spray bottle disinfecting against coronavirus wearing nitrile gloves.Online business and delivery concept
4k00:18Asian man packing Brown Carton Cardboard box Placed on a wooden table for shipping to customers,Online business and delivery concept
Related video keywords
apartmentarchitectarchitecturebackgroundbuildbuilderbusinesscityconceptconcreteconstructionconstruction sitecontractorcranedevelopmentduskengineerengineeringequipmentestatehelmethighhousehousingindustrialindustryjobmanmodernoccupationoutdoorpersonprofessionalprojectsafetysilhouettesiteskysteelstructuresunsunsetteamworktechnologyurbanworkworker