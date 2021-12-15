All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Female students graduated from university Stand at the outdoor time of sunset, educational future concept educational success
N
By Nirat.pix
- Stock footage ID: 1083888451
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|813 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:09A group of graduates with a bachelor's degree attended the certificate presentation ceremony at the university
4k00:05Close up Hand of Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask are vaccination to patient using the syringe injected upper arm
4k00:11Woman holding credit card and smartphone for online shopping via mobile application. online transaction concept Use of technology in everyday life
4k00:08Engineers are working to inspect the construction site during silhouettes of sunset. Construction Structural Engineering
4k00:12Engineers are working to inspect the construction site during silhouettes of sunset. Construction Structural Engineering
Related video keywords
academicachievementairbackbackgroundboardcapcelebratecelebrationceremonycertificatecheerfulcognitioncollegecommencementcongratulationdegreediplomaeducationfemalegowngradgraduategraduatinggraduationgrouphappyhathighknowledgelearningmortarmortarboardnatureoutdoorpeoplepersonschoolsilhouetteskystudentsuccesssunsunsettasselthrowinguniversityyoung