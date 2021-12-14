All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Tracking revealing view black vintage steam locomotive train with attached wagon move backwards on railway outdoors in sunny bright day
F
- Stock footage ID: 1083883366
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Static view vintage steam locomotive stand and blow steam in sunny summer mountains with bright sunlight background
4k00:15Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Restored old beautiful Steam Locomotive train stand and blow white steam in train station in Italy on display with tourist watching
4k00:25Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Tracking view beautiful old locomotive steam train steaming and approach and pass in real time slow in mountains group of tourist
4k00:13Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Steam train locomotive approach and pass in station letting of smoke and steam back lit by bright sunny day sunlight surrounded by tourist
4k00:15Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Tracking view vintage steam train locomotive pull three old red wagons slowly on railway in Italian mountains outdoors on old technology display
4k00:13Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Back view tourist stand and watch passing old vintage steam locomotive train with wagons slowly outdoors in mountains
4k00:20Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Tracking view vintage steam train locomotive push three old wagons slowly on railway in Italian mountains with driver looking at the end
Related video keywords
antiquebottomclassicdrive rodeccentric crankenginegearheritagehistorichistoricalhistoryindustrialitalylocomotivemachinemechanicalmechanicsmetalnobodyoldold locomotivepartpartsplatformrailrailroadrailwayrailwaysrestoredretroretro travelshinysmokesteamsteam locomotivesteeltechnologytracktraintransporttransportationtraveltruckvalvevehiclevintagevintage transportwagonwheel