 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Primolano Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Group of tourist watch museum show of railway workers spin turntable platform around with steam train locomotive. Turning railway stock technology display concept

F

By Flight Video and Photo

  • Stock footage ID: 1083883342
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV97.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.2 MB

Related stock videos

Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Black locomotive steam train drive-off wheelbase turntable on old railway technology display show in Italy while tourist watching
4k00:26Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Black locomotive steam train drive-off wheelbase turntable on old railway technology display show in Italy while tourist watching
Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Group of tourist with kids watch museum show of railway workers spin turntable platform around with steam train locomotive. Railway stock technology display
4k00:30Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Group of tourist with kids watch museum show of railway workers spin turntable platform around with steam train locomotive. Railway stock technology display

Related video keywords