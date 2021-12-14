All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Primolano Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Group of tourist watch museum show of railway workers spin turntable platform around with steam train locomotive. Turning railway stock technology display concept
F
- Stock footage ID: 1083883342
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|97.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Primolano Vicenza Italy OCTOBER, 10, 2021 Black locomotive steam train drive-off wheelbase turntable on old railway technology display show in Italy while tourist watching
Related video keywords
antiqueclassicdaydisplayengineeuropeheritagehistorichistoricalindustrialitalianitalylocomotivemachinemechanicalmetalnostalgiaoldold locomotiveoutdoorsplatformrailrailroadrailwaysrestoredretrosmokestationsteamsteam locomotivesteam trainsteelsunnytechnologytourismtouristtracktraintransporttransportationtravelturntablevehiclevintagevintage transportwagonwheelwheelhouse