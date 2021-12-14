All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman get warm with socks. A female relax on the sofa in the knitted socks in the room.
a
By alestock
- Stock footage ID: 1083874996
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|20.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Couple Feet in Woollen Socks by the Cozy Fireplace, 4K. Man and Woman relax by warm fire and warming up their feet. Close up. Winter and Christmas holidays concept.
4k00:26Couple Feet in Woollen Socks by the Cozy Fireplace, 4K. Man and Woman relax by warm fire and warming up their feet. Close up. Winter and Christmas holidays concept.
4k00:26Couple Feet in Wool Socks by the Cozy Fireplace, 4K. Man and Woman sitting under the blanket, relax by warm fire and warming up their feet. Close up. Winter and Christmas holidays concept.
4k00:16Cozy winter lifestyle. Happy young woman enjoy of cup of hot coffee sitting home by the big window with winter snow tree background. Self isolation, home quarantine.
hd00:28Cozy winter lifestyle. Young happy woman drinking cup of coffee wearing knitted sweater sitting home by the big window with winter snow tree background. Slow motion
4k00:27Couple Feet in Wool Socks by the Cozy Fireplace, 4K. Man and Woman sitting under the blanket, relax by warm fire and warming up their feet. Close up. Winter and Christmas holidays concept.
4k00:22Cozy winter lifestyle. Young happy woman drinking cup of coffee wearing knitted sweater sitting home by the big window with winter snow tree background
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Vaccination in childhood. A view of a woman with a syringe making an injection. A concept of a vaccination during childhood time.
4k00:19Human immunization and coronavirus. A woman show an ampoule with a coronavirus vaccine. A concept of popular immunization during coronavirus disease.
4k00:17An aging woman looks at wrinkles. A forty-year-old woman looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.