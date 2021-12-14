 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Enjoy the work of the robot with a vacuum cleaner. Happy woman on the couch, an old vacuum cleaner is lying on the floor, and a robot vacuum cleaner is cleaning the carpet.

a

By alestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083874993
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.5 MB

Related stock videos

Good-looking African American student is turning on robotic hoover and reading book enjoying hobby and relaxing on couch while gadget is cleaning floor.
4k00:32Good-looking African American student is turning on robotic hoover and reading book enjoying hobby and relaxing on couch while gadget is cleaning floor.
Young tired mixed race freelancer woman sleeping on couch at home, robot cleaner sweeping floor, cat watching scared.
4k00:25Young tired mixed race freelancer woman sleeping on couch at home, robot cleaner sweeping floor, cat watching scared.
Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sucking Up Dust from a Carpet. Beautiful Couple is Sitting on a Sofa and Talking in the Background. Technological Home Appliance Device Moves Past Them.
4k00:12Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sucking Up Dust from a Carpet. Beautiful Couple is Sitting on a Sofa and Talking in the Background. Technological Home Appliance Device Moves Past Them.
Robot vacuum cleaner cleaning in a living room while mother and a child playing indoors. Automatic vacuum cleaner
4k00:15Robot vacuum cleaner cleaning in a living room while mother and a child playing indoors. Automatic vacuum cleaner
Modern household concept where black robot vacuum cleaner starting to work when cute smiling smart young girl press the button on it and she continuing to type on laptop on the floor
4k00:21Modern household concept where black robot vacuum cleaner starting to work when cute smiling smart young girl press the button on it and she continuing to type on laptop on the floor
Closeup of white robot vacuum cleaner starting work when woman's forefinger pressing power button. Low section of barefoot female coming up to turn on wireless smart device
4k00:34Closeup of white robot vacuum cleaner starting work when woman's forefinger pressing power button. Low section of barefoot female coming up to turn on wireless smart device
Young woman wearing white socks sits on sofa and lets round automatic robot vacuum cleaner pass feet on wooden floor in living room close view
4k00:14Young woman wearing white socks sits on sofa and lets round automatic robot vacuum cleaner pass feet on wooden floor in living room close view
Young woman with smartphone controls white contemporary robot vacuum cleaner removing dirt from wooden floor in kitchen at home closeup
4k00:16Young woman with smartphone controls white contemporary robot vacuum cleaner removing dirt from wooden floor in kitchen at home closeup
Same model in other videos
Vaccination in childhood. A view of a woman with a syringe making an injection. A concept of a vaccination during childhood time.
4k00:15Vaccination in childhood. A view of a woman with a syringe making an injection. A concept of a vaccination during childhood time.
Hands knit a wool scarf. A hand knit a wool scarf indoor.
4k00:23Hands knit a wool scarf. A hand knit a wool scarf indoor.
Angry woman hands. A woman with angry stop to work and slammed her hand down on the table.
4k00:14Angry woman hands. A woman with angry stop to work and slammed her hand down on the table.
Small of clean clothe. A view of a happy joyful woman with a clean smelling clothes.
4k00:11Small of clean clothe. A view of a happy joyful woman with a clean smelling clothes.
Asthma attack in the office. Business woman choking from asthma in the workplace.
4k00:23Asthma attack in the office. Business woman choking from asthma in the workplace.
Human immunization and coronavirus. A woman show an ampoule with a coronavirus vaccine. A concept of popular immunization during coronavirus disease.
4k00:19Human immunization and coronavirus. A woman show an ampoule with a coronavirus vaccine. A concept of popular immunization during coronavirus disease.
An aging woman looks at wrinkles. A forty-year-old woman looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.
4k00:17An aging woman looks at wrinkles. A forty-year-old woman looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.
Wrinkles in the mirror. A woman in her forties looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.
4k00:16Wrinkles in the mirror. A woman in her forties looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.

Related video keywords