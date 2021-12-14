All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aggression in the family. A man try to hit the woman on the sofa. A concept of aggression and problems in the family.
a
By alestock
- Stock footage ID: 1083874990
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|540.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|8.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:29Motivated middle aged asian female team leader explaining company development strategy to smiling young diverse colleagues. Happy multiracial business people enjoying working together at office.
4k00:17Webcam company team meeting concept. Remote employee conferencing boss and coworkers in online group virtual chat using pc video call app working from home office. Over shoulder laptop screen view
4k00:25business people shaking hands consultant greeting international clients with handshake planning partnership deal female executive meeting shareholders in corporate office at sunset
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:09close up business people shaking hands successful corporate partnership deal welcoming opportunity for cooperation in office 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Female UX Architect Consults Design Engineer, They Work on Mobile Application Late at Night, She Drinks Coffee. They're Looks Very Creative and Cool. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Young Man and Woman Discuss Charts Drawn on Their Electronic Whiteboard. Man Shows Details on the Screen Woman Listens Holding Cup of Coffee in Her Hands.Their Office is developer and Modern Looking.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Vaccination in childhood. A view of a woman with a syringe making an injection. A concept of a vaccination during childhood time.
4k00:19Human immunization and coronavirus. A woman show an ampoule with a coronavirus vaccine. A concept of popular immunization during coronavirus disease.
4k00:17An aging woman looks at wrinkles. A forty-year-old woman looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.
Related video keywords
abuseafraidangerattackconflictcouple problemscrueldepresseddespairdispleaseddisputedomesticdomestic violenceexpressionfamily aggressionfearfightfrustrationfuriousgirlhomemalemanmotherpainparentparentspersonpunishmentquarrelrelationshipsadsadnessscaredseparationslow motionsocialterrorunhappyvictimwoman