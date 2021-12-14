All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cross light in the night sea. A view of bright cross in the sea waves at deep night.
a
By alestock
- Stock footage ID: 1083874984
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|621.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|12.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08This video is about drone videos shot in Saudi Arabia - Jeddah. Capturing a beautiful floating mosque in the red sea.
4k00:12Christmas night with full moon and water with Santa Claus sleight and reindeer silhouette enter and exit flying with text space to place, animated Christmas present greeting post card 4k video.
hd00:303D render of a young man sitting in deep meditation.Yoga meditation by A man on the ocean at sunrise with purple and cyan color, 3D Rendering, Perfect for cinema, Seamlessly looped animation.
hd00:25Muslim woman in a hijab are praying. The Holy month of Ramadan. Morning prayer and the beginning of fasting. Silhouette at sunrise
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Girl watches humpback whale flying above the sea. Mystical, fantasy, dream scene, a spirit animal or creative illustration for ecology and extinction topics. Cinematic quality.
4k00:14African american woman running on promenade by the sea at sundown. fitness and healthy outdoor lifestyle.