 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Red pink glowing maple leaf animation. Hand drawn outline. Seamless loop, luma matte.

S

By Studio Dagdagaz

  • Stock footage ID: 1083869893
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV219.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.3 MB

Related stock videos

Pink flashing neon sign saying. the word LGBT in neon text flickering on a concrete wall. LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.
4k00:58Pink flashing neon sign saying. the word LGBT in neon text flickering on a concrete wall. LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.
Colorful infinity symbol on transparent background with alpha channel. Animation of seamless loop.
4k00:06Colorful infinity symbol on transparent background with alpha channel. Animation of seamless loop.
evening clouds fast moving away, rolling dark sunset clouds, Red purple orange blue pink sunset sky cloud Red purple cloudscape time lapse background Dark red purple sunset sky cloud timelapse,FULL HD
hd00:07evening clouds fast moving away, rolling dark sunset clouds, Red purple orange blue pink sunset sky cloud Red purple cloudscape time lapse background Dark red purple sunset sky cloud timelapse,FULL HD
Light the candle number 50 for birthday on blue background, Front view Blank for design.
hd00:14Light the candle number 50 for birthday on blue background, Front view Blank for design.
Ten-colors neon glowing France map silhouette on transparent background. Seamess loop. 4k video. Include alpha channel
4k00:07Ten-colors neon glowing France map silhouette on transparent background. Seamess loop. 4k video. Include alpha channel
Abstract image of concert lighting ( Series 12 + Version from 1 to 23 )
hd00:14Abstract image of concert lighting ( Series 12 + Version from 1 to 23 )
Beautiful Pink Neon Heart Shape Animation. 3 Animated Light Glowing Hearts Gradually Appearing Isolated in Beck Background. Neonic Heart Out line With Red and Pink Lights
hd00:30Beautiful Pink Neon Heart Shape Animation. 3 Animated Light Glowing Hearts Gradually Appearing Isolated in Beck Background. Neonic Heart Out line With Red and Pink Lights
Red pink glowing maple leaf animation. Hand drawn outline. Seamless loop.
4k00:16Red pink glowing maple leaf animation. Hand drawn outline. Seamless loop.

Related video keywords