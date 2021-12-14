All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Joyful time with flowers. A playful child hold a nice spring colorful tulips in the room.
a
By alestock
- Stock footage ID: 1083867949
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|511.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|10.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Child giving flowers to the young woman in spring park. Mothers day holiday concept. Slow motion
hd00:37The botanical garden tulip flower bed and people background it. Spring season. Weekend day. Social background video. Shot with Red Cinema Camera and prime lens
4k00:14Happy mother holding smart phone and cute mixed race son with bouquet of spring flowers tulips photographing together for selfie shot. Loving festively dressed kissing family at Mother's day
4k00:06Closeup adorable mixed race son proudly holding gorgeous bouquet of multicolored tulips as gift for dear mom at Women's day. Portrait of smiling little boy offering beautiful flowers to camera
hd00:47The botanical garden tulip flower bed and people background it. Spring season. Weekend day. Social background video. Shot with Red Cinema Camera and prime lens
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Vaccination in childhood. A view of a woman with a syringe making an injection. A concept of a vaccination during childhood time.
4k00:18Girl with lemon water. A happy child drink a lemon cocktail with a wooden eco stick in the kitchen.
4k00:28Trust communication with girl. A view of trust communication of woman doctor and happy teenager in the room.
Related video keywords
anniversarybeautifulbirthdayblossombouquetbunchcaucasianchildcolorful tulipsenjoy plantsfacefloralflowerfresh flowersfriendlygiftgirlgivinggreenhappyholdingholidaylittlelooking at cameralovemarch 8mothers daynatureplantportraitpresentredslow motionspringteentrendytuliptulipsvarietyyellowyoung florist