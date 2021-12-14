 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Bandaged pained hand. A view of female hand with help bandage on the black background.

a

By alestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867943
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV611.8 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV10.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

People rasing hands on blue sky background. Voting, democracy or volunteering concept
4k00:14People rasing hands on blue sky background. Voting, democracy or volunteering concept
Many hands are connected greeting
hd00:13Many hands are connected greeting
Young woman takes a man hand. shot on 4K RED camera
4k00:12Young woman takes a man hand. shot on 4K RED camera
Senior old woman young man hold hand wrinkle skin close up
hd00:07Senior old woman young man hold hand wrinkle skin close up
young brunette woman holding her boyfriend' s hand pushing her wheelchair
4k00:19young brunette woman holding her boyfriend' s hand pushing her wheelchair
The concept of help and empathy. The Hand of Salvation
hd00:09The concept of help and empathy. The Hand of Salvation
silhouette of man digging a hole with a shovel and wiping the sweat at the end slow motion 2
hd00:24 silhouette of man digging a hole with a shovel and wiping the sweat at the end slow motion 2
Many hands getting together
hd00:07Many hands getting together

Related video keywords