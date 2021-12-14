All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Portrait of a candle burning in the dark night
y
- Stock footage ID: 1083867880
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|18.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Halloween pumpkin with copyspace on white background rotates and changes to carved scary face glowing in the night. 4k stop motion animation.
4k00:12set fire to christmas dinner candles. A young woman lights a candle while waiting for his wife for a romantic dinner. Girl prepares anniversary celebration, romantic date at the table in the kitchen.
4k00:23Burning candles on table in the darkness. Concept. Close up of small candles in glass candlesticks standing on the table in dark room creating romantic atmosphere for date.
4k00:58Hand spark off a wooden sticks in a match box. Glowing fire. Matches lighting at dark background in slow motion. Bright burn macro close up.
Related video keywords
backgroundblackbrightburncandlecandlelightcelebrationchristchristianchristmaschurchconceptconceptualdarkdeathdecorationdesignelementfireflamefootageglowglowingheatholidayhopeisolatedlightlovemeltmemorialmutenightonereligionromanceromanticsadnesssilentsoundspiritualitysymboltendervideowavewaxwhitewickwindyellow