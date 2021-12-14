All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Look at fish swimming. A happy girl relax while looking at swimming cichlides in the room.
a
By alestock
- Stock footage ID: 1083867856
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|45.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12little girl at aquarium watching sea turtle swimming in tank curious child having fun watching fish swimming kid looking at marine life in oceanarium aquatic habitat
4k00:09beautiful girl smiling with butterfly on face fluttering wings having fun with wildlife in nature conservation zoo 4k
4k00:16Joyful girl and guy taking selfie with corgi dog having fun making funny faces showing hand gestures thumbs-up and v-sign. Youth and technology concept.
hd00:09Pet Lover. An Asian family with a mother, daughter and son watching the seaside views on a van. Happy asian family with shiba inu dog in car.
4k00:13little girl in aquarium looking at stingray swimming in tank curious child watching marine animals in oceanarium having fun learning about sea life in aquatic habitat
4k00:13The best moments from life, the sweet girls, plays in the park with little chickens(yellow), on the background of green grass and trees, the concept: children, love, ecology, environment, youth.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:23The child is asthmatic. Help to use an inhaler. A woman injects with an inhaler to her child with hard breathing.
4k00:21Morning brushing teeth hygiene. A child making her morning brushing hygiene with a paste and bamboo brush in the room.
4k00:17Family enjoy the environment. A family enjoy the green nature and hold a green sprout in hands.
4k00:11Family take care of sprout. A child and her mother protect the plant and hold a sprout with soil in hands.