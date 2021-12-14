All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Protection with medical rubber gloves. A professional nurse puts on her protective equipment for medical work.
a
By alestock
- Stock footage ID: 1083867853
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|25 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Coronavirus covid-19 Patient on bed in Quarantine Room at Hospital with Disease Control Doctors. Medical staff in the operating room end successful surgical procedure.
4k00:06Good people is sanitizing dentist chair by disinfectant to fight corona virus. Women make disinfection of Covid-19 for healthcare. Girls disinfect room with sanitizer against coronavirus covid 19.
hd00:11A hairdresser with security measures for Covid-19, blow-dry a man in a medicine mask, social distance, cutting hair with a medical mask and rubber gloves in a beauty salon
4k00:19Close up of hands in blue rubber gloves applauding. Males and females doctors. in white medical gowns. Applause. Medics. Physicians colleagues. View from patient.
4k00:28Woman frontline medical key worker with hazmat suit and protective face mask KN95 takes off her medical glasses, her hands are in rubber gloves. Coronavirus COVID-19 disease global pandemic outbreak
hd00:06Washington, DC / USA - May 31, 2020: A man at a barbershop has his hair cut while wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4k00:20A close up shot of a male essential health worker following safety measures by wearing hand gloves amid coronavirus or COVID 19 epidemic or Pandemic
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Vaccination in childhood. A view of a woman with a syringe making an injection. A concept of a vaccination during childhood time.
4k00:19Human immunization and coronavirus. A woman show an ampoule with a coronavirus vaccine. A concept of popular immunization during coronavirus disease.
4k00:17An aging woman looks at wrinkles. A forty-year-old woman looks in the mirror at her wrinkles.