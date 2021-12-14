 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Blowing bubbles in the room. A little girl has a party and blowing soap bubbles in the room.

a

By alestock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867763
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV25.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
4k00:16Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
two little asian children boy and girl playing outdoors blowing soap bubbles with parents watching from behind.
4k00:09two little asian children boy and girl playing outdoors blowing soap bubbles with parents watching from behind.
A wide shot of an adorable Indian girl child blowing candles on a cake and family and friends celebrating the occasion. A birthday celebration of a cute young girl surrounded by kids and dear ones.
4k00:18A wide shot of an adorable Indian girl child blowing candles on a cake and family and friends celebrating the occasion. A birthday celebration of a cute young girl surrounded by kids and dear ones.
Happy Mother and her little Daughter playing together outdoor, blowing soap bubbles, having fun on backyard. Nature. Beauty Mum and her Child in Park together. Family, Mother's Day Joy. Mom and Baby
4k00:18Happy Mother and her little Daughter playing together outdoor, blowing soap bubbles, having fun on backyard. Nature. Beauty Mum and her Child in Park together. Family, Mother's Day Joy. Mom and Baby
free girl run fun across the wheat field in the park. agriculture kid children dream concept. girl farmer hands to sides runs across the wheat field. happy free girl run in park agricultural land
hd00:24free girl run fun across the wheat field in the park. agriculture kid children dream concept. girl farmer hands to sides runs across the wheat field. happy free girl run in park agricultural land
Little girl blows out candles on birthday cake at party, slow motion sequence
hd00:26Little girl blows out candles on birthday cake at party, slow motion sequence
Funny little girl vlogger blogger looking at camera talking recording vlog, cute preschool pretty kid speaking to webcam making online video call having fun waving hand blowing kisses
hd00:27Funny little girl vlogger blogger looking at camera talking recording vlog, cute preschool pretty kid speaking to webcam making online video call having fun waving hand blowing kisses

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1934 - A little girl uses a smoking pipe to blow bubbles for her little brother's amusement.
4k01:07CIRCA 1934 - A little girl uses a smoking pipe to blow bubbles for her little brother's amusement.
A little girl on the pier by the lake plays with a paper boat making her surf and blowing to make her travel.
4k00:11A little girl on the pier by the lake plays with a paper boat making her surf and blowing to make her travel.
Same model in other videos
Family at the crosswalk. Mom leads her daughter across the road by the hand.
4k00:16Family at the crosswalk. Mom leads her daughter across the road by the hand.
The child is asthmatic. Help to use an inhaler. A woman injects with an inhaler to her child with hard breathing.
4k00:23The child is asthmatic. Help to use an inhaler. A woman injects with an inhaler to her child with hard breathing.
Run by father at home. A dad stay and look to his noisy children in the room.
4k00:12Run by father at home. A dad stay and look to his noisy children in the room.
Morning brushing teeth hygiene. A child making her morning brushing hygiene with a paste and bamboo brush in the room.
4k00:21Morning brushing teeth hygiene. A child making her morning brushing hygiene with a paste and bamboo brush in the room.
Family enjoy the environment. A family enjoy the green nature and hold a green sprout in hands.
4k00:17Family enjoy the environment. A family enjoy the green nature and hold a green sprout in hands.
Pollen allergy. Little girl sneezes from flowers.
4k00:07Pollen allergy. Little girl sneezes from flowers.
Family take care of sprout. A child and her mother protect the plant and hold a sprout with soil in hands.
4k00:11Family take care of sprout. A child and her mother protect the plant and hold a sprout with soil in hands.
Child in business costume. A iew of a pretty little business lady in the costume in the room.
4k00:14Child in business costume. A iew of a pretty little business lady in the costume in the room.

Related video keywords