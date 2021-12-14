All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
meadow flowers in soft warm light. Vintage autumn landscape blurry natural background.
A
By Ammak
- Stock footage ID: 1083867661
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|132.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
4k00:17Wild flowers in bloom, pastel colours. Filmed in Western Australia. Bokeh pink flower background. Paper daisies.
4k00:20Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountains with forests, meadows and hills in sunset soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K resolution.
4k00:11Cosmos flowers bloom in time lapse. Orange-yellow flowers blooming on white background. Time-lapse.
4k00:10Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forest in sunrise soft light. Image processed in orange glow. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty.
4k00:16Aerial View: Flight over the Beautiful River and Green Wood. Sunset soft light with pastel cloudy sky. Magestic landscape. 4K resolution.