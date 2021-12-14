 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Man pulls the potato tubers off the stem. Harvesting close-up. Slow motion.

K

By Kobzev Dmitry

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867565
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP444.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
hd00:27The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
farmer market outdoor. organic vegetables with drops of water, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest, carrot, herbs, pepper, avocado, potato
hd00:33farmer market outdoor. organic vegetables with drops of water, small local farm, farming concept. Farmer selling fresh crops, tomato harvest, carrot, herbs, pepper, avocado, potato
farmer harvesting potato crops in september. organic farming, autumn, harvest season. digging up potatoes in garden.
4k00:13farmer harvesting potato crops in september. organic farming, autumn, harvest season. digging up potatoes in garden.
The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept: biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
4k00:08The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes, hands and potatoes stained with earth. Concept: biology, bio products, bio ecology, grow vegetables, vegetarians, natural clean, fresh product.
smart farming. man farmer a picks lifestyle potato crop slow motion video. agricultural harvesting concept. male commoner in red neck rubber boots during harvest
hd00:22smart farming. man farmer a picks lifestyle potato crop slow motion video. agricultural harvesting concept. male commoner in red neck rubber boots during harvest
The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes
hd00:15The farmer is holding a biological product of potatoes
close-up. Potato plants in white bloom. Green flowering potato bushes planted in rows on a farm field. Potato growing, crop. agriculture. summer sunny day.
4k00:18close-up. Potato plants in white bloom. Green flowering potato bushes planted in rows on a farm field. Potato growing, crop. agriculture. summer sunny day.
aero. flowering potatoes. white, pale pink flowers bloom on potato bushes on a farm field. potato growing. breeding potato varieties. summer hot sunny day.
4k00:18aero. flowering potatoes. white, pale pink flowers bloom on potato bushes on a farm field. potato growing. breeding potato varieties. summer hot sunny day.

Related video keywords