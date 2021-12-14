All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Toddler girl 14-20 months old, learns to eat porridge by herself with a spoon while sitting on a feeding chair. The kid smears porridge on his face with his hand
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083867544
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|324.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Woman feeding child with spoon. Mom feed baby with pureed food. Mom feeding kid in baby chair
hd00:28Baby sits at a children's little table. Mum feeds the child with porridge. Isolated on white.
hd00:07Close portrait of a two-year-old baby whose father feeds with a spoon of porridge. Fathers day
Same model in other videos
4k00:33Toddler 12-18 months old eats oatmeal porridge moves the plate with his hands on the table. The child indulges and plays with food
4k00:14Toddler 12-18 months old eats oatmeal porridge and turns over his plate. Funny dirty baby face while eating