All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Mimosa flowers fresh background, bright yellow brunches over blue sky
N
By Neirfy
- Stock footage ID: 1083867505
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|37.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:28Mimosa. Mimosa Spring Flowers Easter background. Blooming mimosa tree over blue sky. Full HD 1080p. Slow motion 240 fps
4k00:36Mimosa. Mimosa Spring Flowers Easter background. Blooming mimosa tree over blue sky and sun. Nature, Border design. Ultra HD 4K video footage
hd00:29Mimosa. Mimosa Spring Flowers Easter background. Blooming mimosa tree over blue sky. Full HD 1080p video footage
4k00:08Mimosa. Mimosa Spring Flowers Easter background. Blooming mimosa tree over blue sky and sun. Easter backdrop. Nature. Ultra HD 4K video footage
hd00:16Mimosa Spring flowers Easter background. Provence. Blooming mimosa tree over blue sky and sun. Nature, border design. Acacia for mommy's day. Yellow flowers A festive day in France slow motion