 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial drone footage of a beautiful working cattle ranch in wonderful Santa Ynez Valley. Featuring a barn, corrals, ranch house, and lush green grass on rolling hills.

R

By Richard J Shannon

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867412
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP456.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.2 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of summer countryside with grazing cows. Agricultural background. Full HD, 1080p
hd00:23Aerial view of summer countryside with grazing cows. Agricultural background. Full HD, 1080p
Aerial view of cattle group of cows walking slowly over beautiful pasture farm landscape bright green grass from sunshine drone following Aberdeen Angus cows slowly from the right side of group 4k
4k00:22Aerial view of cattle group of cows walking slowly over beautiful pasture farm landscape bright green grass from sunshine drone following Aberdeen Angus cows slowly from the right side of group 4k
Aerial drone shot of cows grazing on pasture, landscape
4k00:24Aerial drone shot of cows grazing on pasture, landscape
Aerial top-down view flight over meadow with red Holstein Friesians cattle grazing showing their long shadows from sundown in grass field these cows are usually used for dairy production 4k quality
4k00:20Aerial top-down view flight over meadow with red Holstein Friesians cattle grazing showing their long shadows from sundown in grass field these cows are usually used for dairy production 4k quality
Aerial Shot of a Cows Grazing on a Beautiful Meadow. It's Warm and Sunny Day. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Shot of a Cows Grazing on a Beautiful Meadow. It's Warm and Sunny Day. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Flying over green field with grazing cows. Aerial background of country landscape
hd00:16Flying over green field with grazing cows. Aerial background of country landscape
AERIAL, LENS FLARE: Flying close to cattle grazing in the vast pasture close to their ranch at picturesque summer sunrise. Cinematic view of a herd of cows scattered across the idyllic countryside.
4k00:16AERIAL, LENS FLARE: Flying close to cattle grazing in the vast pasture close to their ranch at picturesque summer sunrise. Cinematic view of a herd of cows scattered across the idyllic countryside.
Flying over green field with grazing cows. Agricultural background. Full HD, 1080p
hd00:17Flying over green field with grazing cows. Agricultural background. Full HD, 1080p

Related video keywords