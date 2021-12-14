 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Black steam locomotive in a snowy landscape stands on the rails and pushes steam out over the locomotive brakes

g

By geogif

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867367
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4180 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Related stock videos

steam engine train wheels passing in slow motion. historical technology background
hd00:13steam engine train wheels passing in slow motion. historical technology background
old steam engine train locomotive. nostalgic historical retro vintage technology background
hd00:13old steam engine train locomotive. nostalgic historical retro vintage technology background
flying over steam train locomotive. vintage retro background
4k00:10flying over steam train locomotive. vintage retro background
Steam Locomotive coming down railroad tracks right at camera shot on ground level.
hd01:05Steam Locomotive coming down railroad tracks right at camera shot on ground level.
close up of locomotive wheels. steam train background
4k00:08close up of locomotive wheels. steam train background
Old steam train. A Great Western Railway steam locomotive engine hauling an express passenger train through the countryside. A grainy old black and white film circa 1960 in Northamptonshire England UK
hd00:15Old steam train. A Great Western Railway steam locomotive engine hauling an express passenger train through the countryside. A grainy old black and white film circa 1960 in Northamptonshire England UK
steam train rising over camera. old locomotive. railway tracks background
hd00:17steam train rising over camera. old locomotive. railway tracks background
close up of old locomotive wheels. steam engine train. heavy metal steal technology
hd00:15close up of old locomotive wheels. steam engine train. heavy metal steal technology

Related video keywords