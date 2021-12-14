All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Seamless loop animation of map of France territory. Black background. Glowing drawing. Text France appearing.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083867328
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|513.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Europe Map Showing Up Intro With New Regions/ 4k animated europe continent map intro background with countries and regions appearing and fading one by one and camera movement
Related video keywords
administrativeanimationappearartbackgroundbluebordercartographycolorconceptcontourcountrydoodledraweueuropeeuropeanfrancefrenchgeographygraphicillustrationlandline artloopedmapminimalismnamenationnationaloutlineparisredregionseamless loopshapesilhouettestatesymbolterritorytexttitletravelwhitewordworld