All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman in wireless headphones moving head from side to side while listening to music and using mobile apps or communicates on social networks on smartphone lying on sofa at home, top view
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083867205
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|171.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
4k00:12Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Wearing Wireless Headphones, Listens to a Podcast or Sport Music Playlist while Running on a Treadmill. In Background Fit Athletes Training in the Gym
4k00:24In kitchen dancing moving young indian ethnicity 30s woman, girl listens music through headphones using ladle like microphone sing favorite song enjoy life and weekend feel carefree while cook at home
4k00:07Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Wearing Wireless Headphones, Listens to a Podcast or Sport Music Playlist while Running on a Treadmill. Fit Athletes Workout in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
4k00:18Plus size obese overweight black woman sports training wearing headphones, Body positive black female jogging exercising outdoors in city
hd00:08Young calm asian girl 20s in pink clothes cap relax enjoy dance have fun listen good cool music in headphones show thumbs up isolated on pastel purple violet background studio People lifestyle concept
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
4k00:13Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
4k00:12Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
4k00:23Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
4k00:19Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion
Related video keywords
appbrunettecasual wearcomfortablecouchcozydancingdevicedigital gadgetdirectly abovedomesticenjoy homeenjoymententertainmentfemalegadgetheadphoneshigh anglehomeindoorsleisurelifestylelisteningliving roomlockdownlyingmessagemobilemusicone personoverheadphonequarantinerelaxrelaxingrestingsmartphonesofatechnologytextingtop downtop viewview from abovewirelesswomanyoung