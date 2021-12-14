 
0

Stock video

Man cleaning the house and having fun dancing and singing with a broom. Slow motion

V

By Vladyslav Starozhylov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867199
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4429.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV48 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.5 MB

