 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Woman starts her day with a cup of tea or coffee on the balcony at dawn, slow motion. City landscape in the background

V

By Vladyslav Starozhylov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083867175
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4198 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

close-up portrait attractive young girl looks at the sunrise on the river and drinking coffee from a thermocup
hd00:32close-up portrait attractive young girl looks at the sunrise on the river and drinking coffee from a thermocup
Young breast cancer survivor sitting on the beach drinking a cup of tea while watching the sunset. She's wearing a pink head scarf and a red sweater
4k00:13Young breast cancer survivor sitting on the beach drinking a cup of tea while watching the sunset. She's wearing a pink head scarf and a red sweater
Female throwing empty coffee cup on the trash at the street in the city, On a background cozy cafe
hd00:10Female throwing empty coffee cup on the trash at the street in the city, On a background cozy cafe
Man Drinking Coffee in Park
4k00:08Man Drinking Coffee in Park
Travel destination points on map with compass in hand on background of map finding your way concept. Magnetic compass orientation. Search for directions and paths. Travelling concept.
4k00:17Travel destination points on map with compass in hand on background of map finding your way concept. Magnetic compass orientation. Search for directions and paths. Travelling concept.
POV: Couple relaxing on the Beach. Unrecognizable Woman taking a cup with hot drink, Slow Motion 4K DCi. Man and woman sitting on the sand, lakeside. Calm and cozy time in marina bay. Cinematic shot.
4k00:23POV: Couple relaxing on the Beach. Unrecognizable Woman taking a cup with hot drink, Slow Motion 4K DCi. Man and woman sitting on the sand, lakeside. Calm and cozy time in marina bay. Cinematic shot.
Happy woman laughing holding tea cup standing near river at autumn day
hd00:25Happy woman laughing holding tea cup standing near river at autumn day
A woman with a hat and a backpack sits on a wooden pier of a forest lake in the mountains and drinks hot drinks tea or coffee from a thermos.
4k00:18A woman with a hat and a backpack sits on a wooden pier of a forest lake in the mountains and drinks hot drinks tea or coffee from a thermos.
Same model in other videos
Close up of woman tying shoe laces and running along the palm avenue at sunset. Slow motion
hd00:10Close up of woman tying shoe laces and running along the palm avenue at sunset. Slow motion
Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
4k00:09Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
Woman with a cup of coffee or tea goes to the balcony to admire the sunset
4k00:09Woman with a cup of coffee or tea goes to the balcony to admire the sunset
Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
4k00:13Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
4k00:12Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
4k00:23Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion
4k00:19Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion
Woman walking down an old street and using smartphone at sunset
4k00:11Woman walking down an old street and using smartphone at sunset

Related video keywords