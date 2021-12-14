All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Woman starts her day with a cup of tea or coffee on the balcony at dawn, slow motion. City landscape in the background
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083867175
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|198 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:32close-up portrait attractive young girl looks at the sunrise on the river and drinking coffee from a thermocup
4k00:13Young breast cancer survivor sitting on the beach drinking a cup of tea while watching the sunset. She's wearing a pink head scarf and a red sweater
hd00:10Female throwing empty coffee cup on the trash at the street in the city, On a background cozy cafe
4k00:17Travel destination points on map with compass in hand on background of map finding your way concept. Magnetic compass orientation. Search for directions and paths. Travelling concept.
4k00:23POV: Couple relaxing on the Beach. Unrecognizable Woman taking a cup with hot drink, Slow Motion 4K DCi. Man and woman sitting on the sand, lakeside. Calm and cozy time in marina bay. Cinematic shot.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
4k00:13Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
4k00:12Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
4k00:23Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
4k00:19Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion