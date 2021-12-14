All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Happy excited woman making cherished wish and blowing candles on holiday cake, celebrating birthday at home
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083867160
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|76.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Happy excited woman making cherished wish and blowing candles on holiday cake, smiling to camera, celebrating birthday at home, slow motion
4k00:11Little preschool African girl daughter frolics jumping on big bed in modern bright bedroom where her mother sleeps. Child has decided to wake up his mom. Carefree time. Girl's black legs are close-up.
4k00:11Portrait of positive Caucasian elderly woman sitting with husband under Christmas tree with eyes closed and counting on fingers. Man repeating wife's actions. Cinema 4k ProRes HQ.
4k00:10Happy excited woman making cherished wish and blowing candles on holiday cake, celebrating birthday at home, slow motion
4k00:13Happy excited woman making cherished wish and blowing candles on holiday cake, celebrating birthday at home, slow motion
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Woman compressing the skin of the buttocks and sides checking for cellulite and excess subcutaneous fat
4k00:13Top view of a girl in a red swimsuit lying on a black beach on the surf line. Coast of the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
4k00:12Woman compressing the skin of the legs and abdomen, checking for cellulite, stretch marks and excess subcutaneous fat.
4k00:23Aerial view of couple having fun in the pool, man is swimming and a woman is lying on an inflatable donut
4k00:19Two happy women walking with takeaway coffee and talking with interest among themselves in the business district. Slow motion