All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cute toddler blond child, boy, decorating christmas advent wreath at home with grandmother
T
- Stock footage ID: 1083867118
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|191.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Child Shaking her Gift Near Christmas Tree, Happy Little Girl Dressed in Santa Claus Shaking her Gift Near Christmas Tree
hd00:10Child Shaking her Gift Near Christmas Tree, Happy Smiling Little Girl Shaking her Gift Near Christmas Tree
Same model in other videos
hd00:11Beautiful toddler child, reading book with pet dog in front of Christmas tree, decoration and presents around him
hd00:10Blond child, toddler boy, having fun at home on Christmas, assembling puzzle, enjoying sunny day
hd00:14Blond child, toddler boy, having fun at home on Christmas, reading a special book with reader and making quiz, learning
Related video keywords
activityadventbeautifulblondboycandlescaucasianchildchildhoodchristmascolorfuldecoratingelementsfamilyfungrandchildgrandmagrandmothergrandsonhappyhomehome decorationindoorsjoykidknowledgelearningleisurelifestylelovemotherparenthoodpeoplepine treereadingrelaxselfsittingsmilesonstorystudystudyingtaletimetoddlertogethertogethernesswhitewreath