 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

frost on a chain link on a cloudy winter day

V

By Vadiar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083866884
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4194.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Hoarfrost on chain link metallic wire fence with cloudy skies background - camera slide
4k00:18Hoarfrost on chain link metallic wire fence with cloudy skies background - camera slide
old rusty chain showing each link pulled taut. Concept of strength, security, or strong connection.
4k00:15old rusty chain showing each link pulled taut. Concept of strength, security, or strong connection.
Timelaps Shot Of Steel Fence In Front Of Defocused City Scape
4k00:16Timelaps Shot Of Steel Fence In Front Of Defocused City Scape
Timelaps Shot Of Steel Fence In Front Of Defocused City Scape
4k00:16Timelaps Shot Of Steel Fence In Front Of Defocused City Scape
Frozen grid at background frozen plants on the ground
hd00:19Frozen grid at background frozen plants on the ground
Icy grid winter freeze on the fence grid
hd00:30Icy grid winter freeze on the fence grid

Related video keywords