0

Stock video

Lonely cow grazing in meadow while driving by towards autumn forest, POV

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083866815
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4231.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

