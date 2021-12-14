All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial view of lakes in Gatineau Park at sunset in autumn
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083866662
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|213.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|50.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Beautiful drone footage rising over the peaks of the Gatineau Park Hills in Quebec and revealing an amazing autumn landscape surrounding Lake Meech near The Carbide Willson Ruins.
4k00:10Aerial view of a contested land area between canadian federal government and aboriginal communities
Related video keywords
aerialamericanautumnautumn leavesaylmerbackcountrybeautiful sunsetbridgecanadian lakescliffcountry roadsdroneduskfarmlandfieldsforestgatineaugatineau parkgrassgrasslandgreen fieldshillslakelandscapeluskvillemaple treesmountainnaturenightfallnorth americanorth canadaorange leavesottawaottawa valleyoutdoorspinesquebecriverrugged landscapescenic roadsunsetvalleyviewwoodlandswoods