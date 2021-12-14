All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Lush Green Grassy Irish Farmland for Grazing Cattle - Smooth Cinematic Dolly
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083866623
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|187.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Stunning Landscape Of Green Coastal Mountains With A View Of Greystones South Beach And Town In Wicklow, Ireland. - aerial drone
Related video keywords
adventureaerialagriculturebeautifulbenowncinematiccloudycountiescountrysidedroneeuropeexplorefarmfarmlandfarmsfieldfieldsflatforestforestsgoldengrassgrazegrazinggreenhomehorizonirelandirishislandlakelakeslandscapelushmidlandsmovementnaturepasturepasturesplacesplainplainsruralrural irelandskiessmoothtravelwestmeath