All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial orbiting around person walking on seafront abandoned building. Chapadmalal, Buenos Aires in Argentina
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083866590
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|111 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Sun blocked out by British Airways i360 viewing tower pod with people inside, panning coastal view with Brighton Palace Pier continues round to show town
4k01:00Aerial drone footage of the Bournemouth beach, Observation Wheel and Pier on a beautiful sunny summers day with lots of people relaxing and sunbathing on the British Dorset sandy beach and ocean
4k00:25Southend, Essex / United Kingdom (UK) - 04 22 2019: Southend Shakedown, busy Southend Seafront on bank holiday weekend
4k00:58Aerial drone footage of the Bournemouth beach, Observation Wheel and Pier on a beautiful sunny summers day with lots of people relaxing and sunbathing on the British Dorset sandy beach and ocean
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Aerial top down showing group of friends in nature at sandy beach enjoying sunset at Black Lagoon in Uruguay
4k00:13Aerial orbit shot of person walking on rooftop of old building with spectacular Ocean view during golden sunset in Argentina
4k00:12Woman walking on rocks in middle of river, Vicente Lopez in Buenos Aires. Aerial top-down view
4k00:10Aerial orbit shot of Photographer on big cliffs front to ocean taking pictures of landscape during sunset time - Mar del Plata ,Argentina
Related video keywords
4kabandonedaerialargentinaargentinebackgroundbeachbuenos airesbuildingchapadmalalcinematiccirclingcliffcoastcoastlinecolumnconcretedaytimedroneenvironmentfoamhorizonhorizontalisolatedlandscapenaturalnatureoceanorbitpanoramapanoramicpersonplatformrockscenicseaseafrontseascapeshoreskysunlighttourismtravelviewviewpointwalkwaterwaterfrontwave