 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial orbiting around person walking on seafront abandoned building. Chapadmalal, Buenos Aires in Argentina

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083866590
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4111 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

Beach of Brighton, England.
4k00:21 Beach of Brighton, England.
Aerial Drone shot of Beirut's waterfront showing Zaitouna Bay and Yacht Club
4k00:47Aerial Drone shot of Beirut's waterfront showing Zaitouna Bay and Yacht Club
Sun blocked out by British Airways i360 viewing tower pod with people inside, panning coastal view with Brighton Palace Pier continues round to show town
4k00:17Sun blocked out by British Airways i360 viewing tower pod with people inside, panning coastal view with Brighton Palace Pier continues round to show town
Aerial drone footage of the Bournemouth beach, Observation Wheel and Pier on a beautiful sunny summers day with lots of people relaxing and sunbathing on the British Dorset sandy beach and ocean
4k01:00Aerial drone footage of the Bournemouth beach, Observation Wheel and Pier on a beautiful sunny summers day with lots of people relaxing and sunbathing on the British Dorset sandy beach and ocean
Southend, Essex / United Kingdom (UK) - 04 22 2019: Southend Shakedown, busy Southend Seafront on bank holiday weekend
4k00:25Southend, Essex / United Kingdom (UK) - 04 22 2019: Southend Shakedown, busy Southend Seafront on bank holiday weekend
Tripoli, Libya - December 27, 2020: Capital of Libya, Tripoli seafront skyline view.
4k00:32Tripoli, Libya - December 27, 2020: Capital of Libya, Tripoli seafront skyline view.
Aerial drone footage of the Bournemouth beach, Observation Wheel and Pier on a beautiful sunny summers day with lots of people relaxing and sunbathing on the British Dorset sandy beach and ocean
4k00:58Aerial drone footage of the Bournemouth beach, Observation Wheel and Pier on a beautiful sunny summers day with lots of people relaxing and sunbathing on the British Dorset sandy beach and ocean
British Airways i360 viewing tower in Brighton
4k00:21British Airways i360 viewing tower in Brighton
Same model in other videos
Lady strolling Vicente Lopez island Buenos Aires aerial
4k00:15Lady strolling Vicente Lopez island Buenos Aires aerial
Aerial orbiting around photographer taking photos on cliff at Mar del Plata, Argentine
4k00:14Aerial orbiting around photographer taking photos on cliff at Mar del Plata, Argentine
Isolated woman walking on seafront path at sunset, Mar del Plata in Argentina. Aerial orbit
4k00:12Isolated woman walking on seafront path at sunset, Mar del Plata in Argentina. Aerial orbit
Aerial top down showing group of friends in nature at sandy beach enjoying sunset at Black Lagoon in Uruguay
4k00:10Aerial top down showing group of friends in nature at sandy beach enjoying sunset at Black Lagoon in Uruguay
Aerial orbit shot of person walking on rooftop of old building with spectacular Ocean view during golden sunset in Argentina
4k00:13Aerial orbit shot of person walking on rooftop of old building with spectacular Ocean view during golden sunset in Argentina
Woman walking on rocks in middle of river, Vicente Lopez in Buenos Aires. Aerial top-down view
4k00:12Woman walking on rocks in middle of river, Vicente Lopez in Buenos Aires. Aerial top-down view
Aerial orbit shot of Photographer on big cliffs front to ocean taking pictures of landscape during sunset time - Mar del Plata ,Argentina
4k00:10Aerial orbit shot of Photographer on big cliffs front to ocean taking pictures of landscape during sunset time - Mar del Plata ,Argentina
Aerial top down of lonely woman parking with car close to steep cliffs edge and enjoying ocean view during sunset
4k00:12Aerial top down of lonely woman parking with car close to steep cliffs edge and enjoying ocean view during sunset

Related video keywords