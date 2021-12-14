 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial establishing shot of Philadelphia skyline, Museum of Art. Beautiful daytime flight.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083866221
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4252.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV145.3 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV28.7 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial pullback reverse dolly tracks vehicle on urban city street in USA. Fly by church, homes, residential district during sunny day.
4k00:27Aerial pullback reverse dolly tracks vehicle on urban city street in USA. Fly by church, homes, residential district during sunny day.
Close up aerial view of Philadelphia center city skyline and city hall tower featuring the William Penn statue
4k00:15Close up aerial view of Philadelphia center city skyline and city hall tower featuring the William Penn statue
Aerial view of Philadelphia city skyline from Penn's Landing.
4k00:13Aerial view of Philadelphia city skyline from Penn's Landing.
Aerial view of Philadelphia city skyline from Penn's Landing.
4k00:29Aerial view of Philadelphia city skyline from Penn's Landing.
Aerial of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
4k00:19Aerial of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Kensington North Philadelphia, railroad tracks, urban homes in poor community known for crime and drug abuse, Philly skyline in distance, aerial summer daytime shot
4k00:15Kensington North Philadelphia, railroad tracks, urban homes in poor community known for crime and drug abuse, Philly skyline in distance, aerial summer daytime shot
Logan Square in Philadelphia, aerial of Downtown of Philadelphia, daytime cityscape, business centre of Pennsylvania, travel around US, financial giant, crowded streets of big city
4k00:07Logan Square in Philadelphia, aerial of Downtown of Philadelphia, daytime cityscape, business centre of Pennsylvania, travel around US, financial giant, crowded streets of big city
Aerial of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
4k00:12Aerial of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Related video keywords