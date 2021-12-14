All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4K Slow motion shot of a bird landing on a bird seeder and eating seeds from up close.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083866218
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|236.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:054K Fire form flying eagle animation on black background.Flying eagle fire effect.Eagle in fire
4k00:174K Fire form flying eagle animation on black background.Flying eagle fire effect.Eagle in fire
4k00:054K Fire form eagle attack animation on black background.Eagle attack fire effect.Eagle in fire
hd00:19Amazing shot of a Bald Eagle flying in 120 fps slow-motion as he glides in for a nice landing in a tall old tree. Blue skies and nice white clouds. 120 fps 4K.
4k00:304K Impressive owl in flight comes to land on the glove of a visitor to a falconry centre. Shot on RED Epic.