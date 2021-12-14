All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Back to the camera. A woman relaxes on the shallow stop of a resort swimming pool. Title space
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083866119
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|250.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
hd00:11Legs of caucasian girl wearing white long dress and silver bracelets walking barefoot sand on sea beach, sun, lens, flare. Slow motion. Woman walks away camera
hd00:24Legs of caucasian girl wearing white long dress and silver bracelets walking barefoot sand on sea beach, sun, lens, flare. Slow motion. Woman walks away camera
4k00:26Sunny weekend day in park, people walking, playing, relaxing, having fun. Shallow DOF, focus on foreground. Dolly camera movement.
hd00:12A woman with her back to the camera while sitting in the shallow water of a pool step holds the edge of her sunhat as she looks around. Title space.
4k00:30 Sunny weekend day in park, people walking, playing, relaxing, having fun. Shallow DOF, focus on foreground. Dolly camera movement.
Same model in other videos
hd00:12Close Up of Pretty Asian Woman Gently Rubbing Face With Anti Aging Balsam Cream, Skin Care Cosmetic and Beauty Concept
hd00:13Attractive asian female waking up in her bed with smile and stretching her hands, static wide view
hd00:12Back of slim female in swimsuit and summer hat enjoying in stunning view on sea skyline from infinity swimming pool, luxury holiday concept, full frame
4k00:08Pan shot of empty hotel room white out window view with closed curtains on bright daylight to kingsize double bed with white linen duvet. Holidays vacation in beautiful modern white interior design.
4k00:10Young woman wearing a floppy black straw hat sitting in the sun and swinging in a hammock while looking out at the ocean.
hd00:12Backside view of a Pretty young model wearing a swimming suit and hat and sitting inside infinity pool enjoying the city view, hotels rooftop
Related video keywords
alonearmsback to cameracaptivatingclose-upcomfortableconfidentedgeenchantingengagingenticingexclusivehead turnholidayhotelleisureluxuryone personpamperedpoolsidepowerfulprivaterelaxedrelaxesresortsexyshallowstrongstylesun bathingsun hatsunnyswimming pooltemptingtitle spacetourismtouristtraveltravel destinationwarmwaterwoman