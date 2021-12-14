 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Industrial AC system with 14 fans on rooftop at sunny day - Top-down ascending aerial from closeup to overview

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083865855
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV517.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV42.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.4 MB

Related stock videos

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems installed on the rooftop. Aerial top down view
4k00:08Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems installed on the rooftop. Aerial top down view
Wide shot of two engineers in hard hat vigorously discussing something at red sunset during an energy substation inspection.
4k00:07Wide shot of two engineers in hard hat vigorously discussing something at red sunset during an energy substation inspection.
Electrician testing electrical power. Industrial factory electrician testing voltage using multimeter at the electrical shield.
hd00:08Electrician testing electrical power. Industrial factory electrician testing voltage using multimeter at the electrical shield.
air conditioning fan ventilation animation. temple with white space for text
hd00:10air conditioning fan ventilation animation. temple with white space for text
New Industrial large air conditioning fans on the background of blue sky
4k00:26New Industrial large air conditioning fans on the background of blue sky
man doing electrical metering equipment
4k00:09man doing electrical metering equipment
man goes to the electric switchboard
4k00:13man goes to the electric switchboard
air conditioning fan ventilation animation.
hd00:10air conditioning fan ventilation animation.

Related video keywords