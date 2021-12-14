All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
The Beauty of Ooka River
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865849
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|247.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
4k00:16An aerial view of Melbourne cityscape including Yarra River and Victoria Harbour in the distance. Timelapse during sunset with beautiful sun ray bursting through fast moving clouds. Timelapse Zoom In.
4k00:40Stunning slow establishing aerial shot of river with huge waterfall in Brazilian green rainforest
4k00:42Aerial Approaching to Latefossen Waterfall from Gronsdalslona River Over Stone Road Bridge, Amazing Natural Landmark, Norway
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:39Establishing Bird Eye Aerial View Shot of London UK, London Skyline, The City Panorama, Business District in the background, United Kingdom beautiful day clear sky tracking in
4k00:42Establishing Aerial View Shot of Hamburg De, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany, superb light, nice push in, Elbe River