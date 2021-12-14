All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Quiet And Empty Sandy Beach During Low Tide At Tawharanui Regional Park In Auckland, New Zealand. - aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083865564
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|208.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Endless flight in the endless hot desert with dunes and sandy mountains. Seamless loop 3d render
4k00:29White yoga man meditating on a sandy beach by ocean waves. Aerial view of meditating yoga on sunset, sunrise. Relaxing on empty beach of Porto Santo Island. Mindfulness and meditation on a beach.
hd00:28Sunny Beach, Wide angle shot of waves gently splashing on fine sandy beach, sunny day. Thailand
Related video keywords
baybeachbeautybluebushcloudcoastalcoastlinedestinationecotourismemptyforeshoregrassgreengrowhillhorizonislandlandscapelow tidelow-tidemountainnaturalnaturenorth islandoutdoorpanoramaparkplantquietsandsandysceneryscenicshorelineshrubskysummertawharanuitawharanui regional parktourismtouristtracktrailtraveltreeviewwildernesswoodland