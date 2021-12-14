 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Taking Photos in a gorgeous canyon with a camera.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083865453
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP494.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of foggy rainforest. Flight over of jungle
4k00:18Aerial view of foggy rainforest. Flight over of jungle
dawn breaking over rock arches
hd00:16dawn breaking over rock arches
Top Down view of Fast Moving River with Rapids Surrounded by Pine Forest. Shot in Norway
hd00:11Top Down view of Fast Moving River with Rapids Surrounded by Pine Forest. Shot in Norway
Time lapse tracking shot of epic sunset to night over Tucson at Mount Lemon in Arizona
4k00:29Time lapse tracking shot of epic sunset to night over Tucson at Mount Lemon in Arizona
Movement on the antelope canyon with wavy and smooth sandstone walls of red color, amazing rock formations, beautiful place
4k00:19Movement on the antelope canyon with wavy and smooth sandstone walls of red color, amazing rock formations, beautiful place
Aerial of The Edge of the World (Jebel Fihrayn) is an unexpected and dramatic geological wonder in the rocky desert northwest of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
hd00:16Aerial of The Edge of the World (Jebel Fihrayn) is an unexpected and dramatic geological wonder in the rocky desert northwest of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Woman Walking Along Suspension Bridge Alone in Picturesque Green Forest Setting. Lynn Canyon Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Surround by Rich Green Trees.
4k00:08Woman Walking Along Suspension Bridge Alone in Picturesque Green Forest Setting. Lynn Canyon Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Surround by Rich Green Trees.
National Nature Park Tre Cime In the Dolomites Alps. Beautiful nature of Italy. Aerial FPV drone flights at sunset
4k00:33National Nature Park Tre Cime In the Dolomites Alps. Beautiful nature of Italy. Aerial FPV drone flights at sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View perspective of New York City Skyscrapers street, Urban Canyon road in Manhattan with busy car traffic and City lights at Night
4k00:22Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View perspective of New York City Skyscrapers street, Urban Canyon road in Manhattan with busy car traffic and City lights at Night
Stunning Futuristic Skyscraper Tower at Night in New York City with distant traffic and city lights flashing, Aerial revealing 7th Avenue Rush Hour Traffic in Manhattan above Skyline at Dusk
4k00:10Stunning Futuristic Skyscraper Tower at Night in New York City with distant traffic and city lights flashing, Aerial revealing 7th Avenue Rush Hour Traffic in Manhattan above Skyline at Dusk
Aerial Panning Canyon Walls And Hillsides, With Hoodoos, Bright Blue Sky, Pine Trees, And The Canyon Rock Formations Stretching Into The Background - Bryce, Utah
4k00:43Aerial Panning Canyon Walls And Hillsides, With Hoodoos, Bright Blue Sky, Pine Trees, And The Canyon Rock Formations Stretching Into The Background - Bryce, Utah
Kauai, Hawaii circa-2018, Aerial view of Kauai canyons. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29Kauai, Hawaii circa-2018, Aerial view of Kauai canyons. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Same model in other videos
Exploring the beautiful Colorado National Monument after a snowstorm.
4k00:14Exploring the beautiful Colorado National Monument after a snowstorm.
Man exploring the snowy wilderness after a desert snow storm in freezing temperatures.
4k00:15Man exploring the snowy wilderness after a desert snow storm in freezing temperatures.
Man running in Snow Covered canyon enjoying the beautiful scenery.
4k00:17Man running in Snow Covered canyon enjoying the beautiful scenery.
Cold Shivering man trying to stay warm in the woods after snowstorm
4k00:15Cold Shivering man trying to stay warm in the woods after snowstorm
Taking photos in a canyon covered in snow. adventuring in nature and enjoying the weather.
4k00:28Taking photos in a canyon covered in snow. adventuring in nature and enjoying the weather.
Phone Photography in a Snow-Covered Canyon. Beautiful scenery with a storm cloud coming in.
4k00:22Phone Photography in a Snow-Covered Canyon. Beautiful scenery with a storm cloud coming in.
Photography in the Snow Covered Mountains. Amazing scenery in a light snow dusting.
4k00:15Photography in the Snow Covered Mountains. Amazing scenery in a light snow dusting.
Playing in the snow throwing a Snowball! Snowball fight
4k00:10Playing in the snow throwing a Snowball! Snowball fight

Related video keywords